Bartels, Lucille Grace

MADISON / DEFOREST - Lucille Grace Bartels, age 91, of De Forest, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at UW Health at The American Center. She was born on Jan. 19, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Ada (Wendt) Mabis. Lucille graduated from Madison East High School, class of 1947, and still enjoyed attending her class reunions. She married George Bartels on Feb. 28, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.

Lucille worked as a nursing assistant at Madison General Hospital and University Hospital from 1977 until her retirement in 1994. She was a volunteer for St. Mary's Hospital and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Lucille loved bingo, bowling, euchre, trips to the casino, and traveling. She enjoyed fishing at the cottage and loved spending time with her family. Lucille was very proud of all of her grandchildren. Lucille simply loved life.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Mark ) Heath; sons, Greg (Jen) Bartels and Kevin (Amy) Bartels; grandchildren, Chad, Matt, Eric (Angela), Emilie (Aymen), Sarah (Ryan), Heather, Gracie and Alivia; great-grandchild, Aurora; special friend, Betty Roth; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and sisters, Alice and Carol.

A burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lord of Love Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

