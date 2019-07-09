MADISON—Fred Arthur Bartel joined his Savior in heaven on July 7, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on March 22, 1927, the son of Fred and Anna Bartel.
He taught in Lutheran grade schools for 28 years and was a music professor at Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. for 12 years. He loved playing organ and played in about 88 churches during his 70 years of organ playing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers; and his first wife, Elaine Vetter. He is survived by his wife, Grace; four children, Paul, Christine Klein (Dave), Leanne Zolldan (Roger) and Sandra Walther (Karl). He is also survived by nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
His body was donated to the University of Wisconsin. Memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Wisconsin Synod Institutional Ministries are appreciated. The funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 734 Holy Cross Way, on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m., preceded by visitation from 9 to 11.