Barry, Charleen Ann

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONROE - Charleen Ann Barry, resident of Monroe, passed away peacefully on May 18 at age 95.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Charleen McGinnis was born on Feb. 15, 1925 in Gratiot, the daughter of Charles and Kathryn McGinnis. She graduated from Gratiot High School Class of 1943. She worked in Chicago, Ill. at the Treasury Department for one year prior to starting at Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic in Monroe. Charleen married R. Finley Barry in 1951. She started her career as a librarian at St. Victor's School where she delighted in reading to the children and made books come alive.

She served in many organizations including The Girl Scouts, The Green County Historical Society and volunteered for many community activities. She was a lifelong active member at St. Clare of Assisi Parish. An avid bowler, golfer and bridge player she relished in the comradery of friends. Gardening, knitting, reading and crossword puzzles were some of her passions. As a connoisseur of chocolate and coffee, she frequented Chocolate Temptations and The Garden Deli with her coffee klatsch. She also looked forward to trips to the casino.