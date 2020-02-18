Barrow, Barry R.

LODI - Barry R. Barrow, age 67, peacefully passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1952, in Baraboo, the son of Thomas and Doreen (Giese) Barrow. Barry graduated from Lodi High School in 1970. He worked as a welder and grinder for several metal manufacturing companies in the Madison area. Barry was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying hunting and fishing, using his skills taught him in boy scouts. He loved camping with family and friends while growing up. Barry is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Tim Smith) Barrow and granddaughter, Kayla Barrow; five brothers, Dennis (Robin), Rodney, Thomas (Glenna), Allen (Gloria), and William Barrow; sister, Doreen (Mike Guarrero) Powers and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, with Chaplain Dan Pulsfus presiding. Burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.