SUN PRAIRIE - Betty M. Barrington, age 90, entered eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. She was born on May 11, 1928 in Princeton, to Leonard and Elva (Radtke) Baker. On Sept. 26, 1947, she and Duane Barrington of Redgranite, were united in marriage. She was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin.
Since 1965, she was a resident in Sun Prairie where she had many active pursuits, including playing bridge. A particular favorite of hers was establishing and maintaining the library at Peace Ev. Lutheran Church where she has been a member since 1968.
A 1950 Bachelor of Science UW-Madison graduate, she taught in Spring Green, Waupun, Madison Vocational, and Sun Prairie schools both as a regular teacher and later, as a substitute teacher.
Betty is survived by her children, Kathy (Richard) Zdanowski of Burlington, Steven of Sunol, Calif., Russell (Sally) of Janesville, and Beth (Michael) Stenklyft of Middleton; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Jeffrey, Christina, Kelley, Nicole, Max, and John; three great-grandchildren Keira, Evan, and Fiona; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; her parents, Albert and Elva Walters; and three sisters, Nancy (Vernon) Williams, Sandra (Richard) Noreen, and Rona (Raymond) Schiefelbein.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at PEACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1007 Stonehaven Drive, Sun Prairie, with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. She will be brought to her final place of rest at a private service in Princeton Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank friends, Peace Ev. Lutheran Church, and SSM Home Health Hospice for their care and compassion for Betty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered to the Peace Ev. Lutheran Church School Fund or SSM Home Health Hospice. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.