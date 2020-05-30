Barreau, Gary B

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAUSTON - Gary B Barreau, 67, I passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 24 at UW Hospital in Madison WI due to a heart attack. Gary was born in Mauston on November 20, 1952 to Bernard and Rita (Gavin) Barreau. Gary grew up with his siblings on his parents' farm on Townline Rd where he gained many life-long friendships among the residents of the Seven Mile Creek township and surrounding community. He graduated from Mauston High School in 1970 and married Lynne Trenshaw in 1975. Gary tried his hand at many different careers including farming and feed sales. Through the years he traveled the entire state of Wisconsin selling his own line of feeds under the name "New Era Feeds". In his travels he made innumerable connections, partnerships and friendships that have lasted until this day. He eventually couldn't deny his love of the land anymore and decided to return "home" to Mauston to try his hand at farming. He spent many happy hours in a John Deere.

Gary married Carol Casper in 2005. Carol sparked a sense of adventure in him and he developed a love of travel. Once Gary retired he cherished having the free time to travel and explore the country. He bought his dream car and used it to travel extensively. He loved going to Florida to see friends and enjoyed spending time on the beach near the ocean. He loved trying new restaurants and foods and everywhere he went he managed to make a new friend.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.