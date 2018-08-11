MADISON—Lucinda Mary “Cyndi” (Welsch) Barr joined her late husband, Kenneth, on the journey into the ephemeral on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Born in time for the party in Madison on New Year’s Eve, 1946, to Jack and Ivanella ‘Buz’ Bausman Welsch, Cyndi enjoyed a playful spirit, and a stubborn mind of her own; she was tenacious and would not back down. One of her last acts, in fact, was to purchase her two season tickets to the University of Wisconsin Badger football games. She had first attended the games with her mother, until her mom could no longer do it. Then for years, Cyndi bought two season tickets and invited a friend to attend with her. On Wisconsin!
Cyndi grew up in Sun Prairie and was later a graduate of Madison Area Technical College where she met her husband, Ken. United in marriage on April 18, 1970, they were the embodiment of a loving couple. Although very private people, together, Cyndi and Ken hosted numerous foreign exchange students upon their arrivals to the United States and helped to find them living situations. They also participated in the Friendship Force. Cyndi craved experience and adventure, especially if it meant meeting new people and being part of a crowd. Ken and Cyndi cruised the world to Spain, Portugal, South Korea, Singapore, Canary Islands, Vietnam, Panama Canal, Australia…and the list goes on. Her last adventure to Galena, Ill., was carefully planned. She had an eye for great photos and her library of albums prove her prowess in photo journaling.
In Cyndi’s work life, she spent some four decades in public service at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. She recognized openly people who were kind and saw goodness in others. Her work and her home life were detail oriented; she always had a puzzle going in the den. Cyndi was a consummate and generous shopper and was long involved in crafting, scrap booking, needlepoint, and creating sequin calendars, all things she would generously offer as gifts to family and friends.
Cyndi leaves to mourn sister-in-law, Charlene “Char” Barr (Terry) Busch, Fla.; nephew, Jeff Busch, N.C.; grandniece, Abigail Busch; as well as three cousins on her mom’s side, Linda (Ralph) Stauffacher, Wis., Susan (Randy) Torgerson, Va., and Steve (Nancy) Grundahl, Minn.; and special friends, Marianne Jensen, Sue Morrison, and Nancy Wipperfurth.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, with luncheon to follow. Inurnment will take place privately in Cyndi’s family plot at the Village Cemetery in Mazomanie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Cyndi’s name to the Friendship Force of WI-Madison, 5809 Julia St., Madison, WI 53705. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
