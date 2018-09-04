EAU CLAIRE / CHIPPEWA FALLS—G. Lucille “Cele” Barquest, age 97, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Chippewa Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Chippewa Falls. She was born March 27, 1921, in Durand, Wis., to Raymond and Jennie (Stanton) Vradenburg. Lucille was raised in rural Durand on her family’s farm, attended school in Durand, and was employed at the Durand Hospital. During World War II, she worked at Gillette Defense Plant in Eau Claire, and Globe Union in Milwaukee from 1942-1945.
Lucille married Glenn Barquest, on Dec. 15, 1945. They eventually settled in Middleton in 1956. Lucille worked at the Ben Franklin Store for 15 years, while caring for family and raising three children. Lucille was a member of the Eastern Star, 40 and 8 Cabana 525, several UW-Madison Women’s Groups, and was the director of the Middleton Community Church nursery for several years. In 1982 Lucille and Glenn moved to Eau Claire.
Lucille loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren/great-grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, playing cards, berry picking, hiking, camping, traveling and most of all, life.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; brother, Everts Vradenburg; sisters, Dorothy Torgrimson and Margaret Hofmeister. Lucille is survived by her daughter, Linda (John) Stanek of Cadott; sons, Brian (Lori) Barquest of Eau Claire and Brad (Joann) Barquest of Minneapolis, Minn.; sister, Evelyn Schulner of Eau Claire; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sept. 8, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., at the CHAPEL OF THE RESURRECTION, CHIPPEWA MANOR, 222 Chapman Rd., Chippewa Falls. Rev. Robert Hoekstra will be officiating. Interment immediately follows the service at Batemen Cemetery, town of Lafayette, Chippewa County. A luncheon will follow at Bateman English Lutheran Church, town of Lafayette, Chippewa County.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family (G. Lucille Barquest Memorial Fund), which will be donated to charities that were dear to Lucille’s heart. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Visit pedersonvolker.com, to express online condolences.