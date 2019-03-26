MADISON - Dr. Samuel Barosko Jr., age 88, of Madison, passed away on March 17, 2019. Son of immigrants Sam and Elizabeth (Krocian) Barosko he was born into a close-knit Czechoslovakian community in Kenosha, on Aug. 6, 1930, where education was continually emphasized as the way to success and assimilation. He took this passion for learning and made it his life-long vocation. Sam married Adeline Farino on Aug. 25, 1955, at St. James Catholic Church in Madison. They were married for 62 years until her death in 2017.
Sam graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in Education in 1952. After serving honorably in the U.S. Army, he moved to Madison to attend law school, but soon found that his passion was education.
Sam went into the classroom at Madison's Central High School and began his love affair with teaching in 1955. He received his Master's Degree from UW-Madison in 1965, and in 1972, he received his doctorate in Education Administration.
Sam settled into a 33 year career with the Madison Metropolitan School District, serving as a classroom teacher, assistant principal at West High School and ultimately as the principal at Sennett Middle School. At Sennett, he was a pioneer for helping at-risk kids, developing curriculum, championing environmental education and creating stability at school for kids during the tumultuous middle school years. He was honored as the state Middle School Principal of the Year in 1985, and received the Distinguished Service Award from UW-Madison School of Education in 1988. His staff at Sennett Middle School were his second family and "the finest group of educators you will ever find, period."
After retiring, Sam began a second career teaching at Edgewood College in Madison. He loved teaching the future generation of school principals at Edgewood, and it was here that he met his beloved Sinsinawa Dominican nuns who shared his passion for educating children. He helped to create Edgewood's PhD program in Education Administration, and UW-Milwaukee honored him as one of their Distinguished Alumni in 2002.
Loving husband, son, father, and grandfather, he was proceeded in death by the love of his life, his "dolly" Adeline; his parents, Samuel and Elizabeth Barosko; brothers-in-law, Anthony (Evelyn) Farino, Richard (Ann) Farino, and Lawrence Farino; sisters-in-law, Florence (Pete) Macaluso, Mary (Thomas) Daly, Eva Busalacchi and Dorothy (Philip) Clementi; and nephews, Lawrence Farino and Andy Gunta. Sam is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Barosko) Kluesner; son-in-law, David Kluesner; grandchildren, Katherine and Teddy Kluesner; sister, Ruth (Emil) Kulich; sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Clarence) Olson, Patricia (Lawrence) Farino; brother-in-law, Joseph (Eva) Busalacchi; and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service and celebration of Sam's life will be held on April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CHAPEL at EDGEWOOD COLLEGE, 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, Sam's family asks that gifts be made to Edgewood High School, Sacred Heart Endowment Fund, 2219 Monroe Street, Madison.
The family of Sam wishes to extend our thanks to the wonderful staff at All Saints Assisted Living who made the last years of Sam's life a joyful experience of community, and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for ensuring that Sam's last days were comfortable and dignified. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.