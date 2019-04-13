MADISON - Dr. Samuel Barosko Jr., age 88, loving husband, son, father, and grandfather passed away on March 17, 2019. Son of immigrants Sam and Elizabeth (Krocian) Barosko, he was born into a close-knit Czechoslovakian community in Kenosha on Aug. 6, 1930, where education was continually emphasized as the way to success and assimilation. He took this passion for learning and made it his life-long vocation.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Sam's Life will be held April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CHAPEL, EDGEWOOD COLLEGE, 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, Sam's family asks that gifts be made to Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart Endowment Fund, 2219 Monroe St., Madison.
The family of Sam wishes to extend our thanks to the wonderful staff at All Saints Assisted Living who made the last years of Sam's life a joyful experience of community, and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for ensuring that Sam's last days were comfortable and dignified. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.