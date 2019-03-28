Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Billie Jo (Moore) Baron, loving mother, daughter, and sister, died unexpectedly in her home on March 25, 2019, in Madison at the age of 44.

Billie is survived by her children, Liberty and Justice; parents, Donald and Rhonda Moore; siblings, Patricia (Nate) Verhage, and Donald Jr. (fiancée Vania) Moore; nieces and nephews, Anthony, Alexus, Terek, Isabella and Ryppen; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

At Billie's request, there will be no funeral services. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

