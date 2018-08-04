BARABOO—Joan Elizabeth (Tuttle) Barnes, 86, of Baraboo, formerly of Spring Green, daughter of Byron and Viola (Toppen) Tuttle of Maywood, Ill., left us the way she lived—very feisty and always right, on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.
Joan lived life to its fullest and always said make sure you try everything life has to offer. She was the rock of her family and was a very giving person. Joan was a member of the ladies auxiliary VFW Post 987 in Baraboo. In the 1970s, she managed the Rennebohm restaurant in Middleton, she owned and operated a popcorn wagon, worked at O’Brien’s in Richland Center, then later worked for Lands End in Cross Plains, Home Health and Arena Meal Site. Joan loved to paint in oils, was very accomplished in ceramics, porcelain, crafting, stitched several quilts, loved to raise birds (starting many a brood), loved gardening in her green house with many house plants and orchids.
Survivors include her children, Diana Anderson of Waupun, David (Wanda) Barnes of Weogufka, Ala., Donald (Tammy) Barnes of Spring Green, Douglas (Denise) Barnes of Beecher, Ill., Duane (Shari) Barnes of Sauk City, Deb (Lenny) Zeman of Baraboo, Dennis (Deb) Barnes of Beecher, Ill., Dale (Pam) Barnes of Mount Horeb, and Donna (Dan) Meise of Baraboo; brother, Edward Tuttle of Texas; sister, Susie Vanderhoof of Adams Friendship; best friend for 73 years, Aileen Reed; 45 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; 20 foster children; and many friends and relatives.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Barnes; son, Daniel Barnes and his wife, Erma Jean; brothers, James and Richard Tuttle; sisters, Ellen Poisel and Dorothy Vanderhoof; and her parents, Byron and Viola Tuttle.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by prayers, at the RAGO-BALDWIN FUNERAL HOME, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Father Jay Poster officiating. Interment will be held in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Excelsior Township. A luncheon will follow the interment at St. Joseph School gym in Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations are appreciated and may be sent to the Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses who made Joan’s day special and took great care of her, and to the staff at St. Clare Hospital and Stoughton Hospital for their loving care and support given to the family. Also, a special thanks to the Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home and St. Joseph Catholic Church for helping with final arrangements and the luncheon meal.
