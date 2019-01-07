TREGO - Richard Wayne "Dick" Barker, 74, of Trego died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. He was born Dec. 22, 1944 in Viroqua, Wis., to Wilbert and Lois (Clift) Barker, was raised there, and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1963. Dick worked at Chevrolet in Janesville for many years, logged for several years, then worked as a welder. In the mid-1970s, Dick found the love of his life in Deborah Hopp, and they started a family. In 1980, he began his career as an over-the-road truck driver, first for Wausau Homes, and later for Halvor Lines after moving to Trego in 1994.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Barker of Trego; three children, Anthony (Misty Ganser) Barker of Trego, Paula (Tracy) Pittman of Turtle Lake and Sarah Barker of Shell Lake; six grandchildren, Caleb, McKayla, Aiden, Mylee, Anthony Jr. and Abygayle; and many other relatives on Debbie's side of the family.
There will be a memorial gathering from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the SKINNER FUNERAL HOME in Shell Lake.