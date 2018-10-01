BOXFORD, Mass.—Gerald Jay Bargman, M.D., age 79, of Boxford, Mass., formerly of Buffalo, N.Y. and Madison, Wis., passed away on Sept. 28, 2018, due to complications from a tick-borne illness.
Dr. Bargman began his successful medical career after obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from Case Western Reserve University, and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, N.Y.
Dr. Bargman served as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy at the National Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Md. Following his service to our country, Dr. Bargman was a research fellow at the University of Washington in Seattle. He later became Head of Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A dedicated researcher and practitioner, Dr. Bargman devoted 20 years working with eating disorder programs across the U.S. In his retirement, Dr. Bargman was an avid gardener and spent countless hours pursuing his passion.
Dr. Bargman is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Arlene Bargman; his three children and their spouses, Carie Bargman Roux (Pierre Roux) of France, Lisa Bargman Lower (Rick Lower) of North Carolina and Todd Bargman (Deb Sanna Bargman) of Massachusetts; and his nine wonderful grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel, Sarah, Rebecca, Matthew, Trey, Alec, Nathan and Anna. Gerald Jay Bargman, M.D. was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Bess Bargman; and his beloved brother, Dr. Stuart Bargman.
A graveside service for Dr. Bargman will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at 12 noon at EZRATH ISRAEL CEMETERY, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the Infectious Disease fund for Powassan virus research and education at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org, “in memory of Dr. Gerald Jay Bargman” or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with “in memory of Dr. Gerald Jay Bargman” in the memo line and sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.
Arrangements under the direction of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel. For online condolences or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.