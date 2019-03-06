ASHBURN, Va. - Barbara Barger, of Ashburn, Va., passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2019, at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Fla., where she was being treated for complications after suffering a brain aneurysm rupture. When she died, Barbara was surrounded by members of her immediate family, husband, sister, brother, sister-in-law, son, and two daughters.
Barbara was born in Stoughton, to Julian and Ruth Paulson. She graduated high school from Monona Grove in 1962, and married the love of her life, Edward Barger on June 6, 1964. In October 1965, Barbara began her 23-year journey as a military wife, accompanying Edward on eight military assignments, including overseas at Okinawa, Japan; and enduring the separation of two isolated assignments while providing the safe home-base environment for their three children, son, Mark and daughters, Marlo and Mari.
In 1981, Barbara started her career in real estate marketing with ERA Neubauer Realty, Panama City, Fla., and continued in real estate sales with Century 21 Inc, Midwest City, Okla. While at Century 21, Barbara was a member of and last served as the president elect for the Oklahoma City Board of Realty until Edward's retirement from the military took the family to Seattle, Wash.
In 2002, Edward's job moved the family to Northern Virginia where Barbara established their current home in Ashburn. Most recently, Barbara has continued her professional skills in real estate leasing as the operations manager for Barger Enterprises Inc.
Throughout her 16-year residency in Virginia, Barbara has been an active member and leader in the Countryside Women's Club of Northern Virginia, holding various positions with the most recent being the New Member Chairwoman. Barbara has also been an active member of Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Va., frequently serving as 'greeter' for new members and guests.
Barbara dearly loved her family and friends. Her favorite past times included playing Bridge with her friends, serving her church community, watching the Washington Nationals, and spending time with family.
Barbara is survived by her husband and best friend, Edward, of 54 years; their children, Mark (Donna) Barger, Marlo (Gregory) Rhyne, Mari (Matthew) Brake; her six grandchildren, Joselyn, Jordan, Parker, Allyson, Sarah, and Lina; her sister, Donna Mandeville; and her brother, David (Patricia) Paulson. She will also be remembered by her cousins, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends throughout the country.
Barbara will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and a memorial service will be held at that time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to either Loudon Hunger Relief, www.loudonhunger.org, or the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, www.bafound.org. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.