Barden, Lorna "Lindy”

MADISON — Lorna “Lindy” Barden, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Born and raised in Hawaii, Lindy met her husband while in graduate school at the University of Wisconsin. She taught in Delavan, was a research correspondent in Boston, and completed her career teaching in and retiring from the Madison Metropolitan School District, forging some lasting friendships and enjoying years of wonderful students.

Lindy loved and was most proud of and grateful for her family and dear friends, appreciating their positive energy and healing laughter. They are people who are good for the soul. She enjoyed dining out, watching movies, returning to her islands, music, books, special hobbies, travels, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Overture performances, the UW Memorial Union, and the Badgers.

Lindy was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Howard (UW Medical Physics/GE Healthcare-Lunar). She is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Tom) Becker; son, Andrew (Carissa) Barden; and grandchildren, Emily, Katie, and Sophia Becker and Jackson and Harrison Barden. She is also survived by her sisters, Nana and Dottie; brother, Tommy; as well as numerous extended family.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Memorials may be made to Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

