SAUK CITY - Howard Verne Barden, age 84, of Sauk City was born August 7, 1934. He was the son of Reginald and Elsie (Albee) Barden, passed away May 30, 2019, following fifteen years living with Parkinson's Disease. He was the youngest of eleven children: Maurice, Dorothy, Thelma, Ralph, Ron, Myrna, Ruth, Maxine, Stuart and Donna.
On March 24, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Rhoda Pulver. Howard served in the U.S. Army from 1955 thru 1957, spending most of his time in France. While on duty there, he toured several foreign countries.
Howard and his father built the little white house on the hill, which was Howard and Rhoda's home for thirty-nine years. After his diagnosis of Parkinson's, they moved to Sauk City where he has resided for fifteen years.
He was employed as a security guard at Badger Army Ammunition Plant from 1964 to 1999. He was known for his sense of humor.
Howard enjoyed woodworking, fishing (with Neil), hunting (with Merwin), golfing (with family and friends) and his morning coffee group. Camping with family was a favorite hobby. Along with Rhoda, he visited all fifty states. Howard also warmed the bleachers for all the kids and grandkids athletic events. He enjoyed watching U.W. football, basketball, Packers and Brewers via television.
He is survived by his wife, Rhoda of sixty-three years; daughter, Jane (Tim) McGuine, their children; Eileen (friend Nate Petesch), Austin (Bree) with a great-grand baby on the way, and Molly (Zach) Gust; daughter, Susan (Brian) Maund, their children; Kevin (Kelly), great-grandsons, Aiden and Jase, and granddaughter, Amanda Maund; sister, Donna Wenzel; brother, Stuart (Shirley) Barden; sisters-in-law, Pearl Barden, Margaret Pulver, and Joan Pulver, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dianne Vielhuber and Pastor Blake Overlein officiating at Emanuel United Methodist Church in Baraboo. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Wyocena Cemetery where military rites will be conducted.
The family wishes to sincerely thank our special next door neighbors, Jon and Kim Chrisler, the faithful and wonderful caregivers allowing him to live out of his life comfortably at home; Ilda, Kalee, Coleen, Brandon, Allana, Jennifer, Kim and Kelly. As well as a special thanks to SSM Home Health nurse, Maddie, and Hospice team.
The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.