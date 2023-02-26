June 4, 1938 – Feb. 13, 2023

MADISON — Barbara Wilkey, age 84, passed away on February 13, 2023, at Talamore Senior Living in Sun Prairie, Wis.

She was born on June 4, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of the late Hugo and Frieda Germann. She was married to Thomas Wilkey for 12 years before his passing in 1972. Barbara lived a long and fulfilling life, and will always be remembered for her kind heart and gentle demeanor.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Carrie) Wilkey, Todd (JoAnne) Wilkey, and Daniel (Frieda) Wilkey; who will always remember her as a kind and devoted mother who worked hard to provide for her family, and often put their needs before her own. Barbara also had three grandchildren: Kate, Morgan, and Madeline. She took great joy in following their lives and watching them grow up.

Barbara was a caregiver to the elderly for many years — an occupation that she truly cherished. Barbara’s quiet nature did not prevent her from making close friends, and those who knew her well appreciated her quiet strength, her caring nature, and her sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her friends and all those whose lives she touched.

Per Barbara’s request, a celebration of life and luncheon gathering will be held on June 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704. Please help us celebrate Barbara by bringing a story/memory to share, either written or in person. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Barbara’s memory to the Dane County Humane Society.