Oct. 19, 1934 – Jan. 14, 2023

MIDDLETON/WAUNAKEE — Barbara Theresa (Roessler) Richgels, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Middleton, at age 88. Barb was born on October 19, 1934, in Madison, Wis., to Alfred and Rose (Kirschesh) Roessler, the youngest of their four surviving children.

Barb grew up in Waunakee, often going door to door to gather information about the news and happenings in town for the Waunakee Tribune, which was published by her father, Alfred “Flip” and his brother Franklin “Fat” Roessler.

Barb worked in banking in Madison before marrying Urban (Cleigh) Richgels on November 29, 1958, and staying home to raise her family. Together, they raised five children: David (Jill) of Waunakee, Lisa Possehl of Lodi, Daniel of Madison, Michael of Madison, and Patrick (Shawna) of Middleton.

Barb had a great sense of humor and loved to cook for and entertain her family. She made holidays, birthdays and family gatherings very special. Barb adored and relished spending time with her children, and her grandchildren: Patrick Richgels, Brett Richgels (Alexa Carney), Hannah and Carson Possehl, Finley and Dane Richgels. She also enjoyed watching the Brewers, Bucks, Packers and Badgers

Barb is survived by her children, grandchildren, sister-in-law, Norma Roessler; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Cleigh; brothers: Donald and Richard; sisters: Mary Ann and Doris Fischer; brothers-in-law: Ed Baier, Henry Fischer and Rod Freidel; sisters-in-law: Neva Baier, Carol Freidel, Marilyn Jacobson and Ruth Roessler; son-in-law Chuck Possehl; and grandson, Chase Possehl.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St John’s Catholic Church 209 South St Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Foundation.

“I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy. Q

Waunakee, Wis.