Jan. 24, 1928—Nov. 19, 2022

MADISON—Barbara T. Kluth, age 94, passed away, at her home, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. The former Barbara T. Huemmer was born on January 24, 1928, in Madison WI, and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of Henry G. and Melina C. (Rueth) Huemmer.

She was a graduate of Madison East High School, class of 1946. She married Donald B. Kluth on October 1, 1949. She was a military wife and mother that raised four children. She was the “family rock!” She loved baking, ice cream, chocolate, winning at Ho-Chunk, bingo, Christmas and mostly her family! She was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and a past member of the Elks Club.

She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Swanson (Michael Parpart); two sons: Michael (Vanessa) and Frederic Kluth; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Kluth; three grandsons: Derrin (Elaine), Tyson and Grant; and three great-grandchildren: Lydia, Autumn and Pierce.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Greg; her special friend, Donald G. Widen; her brother, Gerald Huemmer; and her parents.

The family would like to thank Laurie, Abbie, and Kolleen for their extra special care, and Rebecca, Carmen, and Oyanna of Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness over the last few months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Agrace Hospice or to a charity of your choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI, with Fr. Michael Radowicz presiding. A Visitation will take place from 5:00—7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI, with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. A Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the Mass at the church, from 10:00—11:00 a.m. Her final resting place will be in the Mausoleum of Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Madison, next to her husband.

