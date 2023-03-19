Jan. 11, 1930—March 8, 2023

Barbara Meyer White, beloved wife of John and daughter of Hugo and Ida (Bollenbeck) Meyer of Sheboygan, entered eternal life on March 8, 2023.

Born in Sheboygan on January 11, 1930, Barbara attended St. Clement Grade School and North High School. She studied at Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest, IL, and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison graduating with a B.S. in Nutritional Science and Food Service Management. She was employed at U.W. Housing and the Mendota Mental Health Institution for over thirty years as a Food Service Manager and was active in the American Dietetic Association at the local, state, and national levels.

Barbara was an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and the Madison Catholic Women’s Club. She was also actively involved with many charitable organizations including the Middleton Exchange Club, the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities, St. Vincent de Paul, and the American Cancer Society.

On October 28,1972, she married her lifetime love John Edler White of St. Louis, MO. Together, they shared many years entertaining friends and family at their dream house in Cross Plains. Barbara also enjoyed gardening, horseback riding, traveling, volunteering, and dining out at favorite restaurants and supper clubs. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and loyal friend. Barbara will always be remembered for her deep kindness, positive spirit, and loving acceptance for all people. She will be missed; however, in her words, she would say “you’re not losing me, I’m just going somewhere different, somewhere better.”

She is reunited in eternal life with her parents, beloved husband, John; brother, Dr. Robert Meyer; and stepdaughter, Mary Pamela White. Survivors include her sister, Francha Grandlic; four stepchildren: Steven, Barbara, Julie, and Paul White; six grandchildren: Ryan (Jessica) Malanaphy, Sara (Matthew) McCann, Zachary White, Jennifer White-Phalen, Lukas and Anna White; three great-grandchildren: Marcus McCann, and Maya and Lucy Malanaphy; and her beloved dog, Duchess.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Madison, WI, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive on March 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour before service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sheboygan, WI, on March 22, 2023, at 2:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul—Madison, Agrace Hospice-Fitchburg or St. Thomas Aquinas Parish—Madison, in her honor.

