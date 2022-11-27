July 22, 1920—Nov. 20, 2022

MADISON—On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, one of the kindest, sweetest, most loving persons moved on. If you knew her, you loved her because she loved you first. We are blessed to have had her so long, but a big part of us wanted more. So, we are left trying to live up to the example she set. Some lucky soul is going to get the best guardian angel ever.

Barbara (McNeel) Stoneman, age 102, passed away surrounded by loved ones. She was born on July 22, 1920, in Wausau, Wis., the daughter of Wakelin (Ranger Mac) and Dora McNeel. The family moved to Madison when she was two years old. Living most of her life in Madison, she attended Nakoma School and Wisconsin High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Harold Stoneman, on March 27, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa. They shared 63 loving years together.

Barbara was employed for a short time by Rennebohm’s and for 15 years by the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company. She was a member of the Lake Edge United Church of Christ, the Swan Creek Circle, the White Shrine, the Telephone Pioneers, and New Bridge. She delivered Meals on Wheels for 27 years.

Barbara was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who is survived by her three sons, David (Merri) of Whitewater, Thomas “Tom” (Margery) of Madison and Larry (Denyse) of Sun Prairie; seven grandchildren, Marjorie (Joe), Christine, Jennifer (Shane), Wakelin (Tanya), Brittany (Mike), Josh (Siyana) and Sam; and 16 great-grandchildren, Rylee, Sadie, Chase, Kaden, David, Remy, Eliza, Clive, Asa, Carter, Emmit, Jachym, Gauge, Shaan, Jaaziel, Deaglan and Semyra. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Laird and Wakelin Jr.; sister, Jean; grandson-in-law, Bill Anderson; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at LAKE EDGE UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4200 Buckeye Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lake Edge United Church of Christ.

“Cherish Your Yesterday; Dream Your Tomorrow; But Live Your Today.”

