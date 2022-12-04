Nov. 21, 1934 – Nov. 24, 2022

MADISON—Barbara Louise (Hennings) Klotz was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 21, 1934, and passed away on Nov. 24, 2022, at Capitol Lakes Retirement Community in Madison. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Anita Hennings, sister, Nancy; and husband, Jerome. She is survived by son, Marshall; daughter, Jennifer Bartholomew (Rick); granddaughter, Melissa Stenberg (Peter); grandson, Nicholas Bartholomew (Eric); great-grand twins, Audrey and Benjamin; and cousin, Arthur Bode.

Barbara was a proud graduate of UC-Berkeley where she met Jerry, her husband of 50 years. She was a traditional homemaker of her generation. She loved literature and read constantly (though she never got through all of the New Yorkers). During the 1970s and 80s she volunteered in the public schools and became an advocate for children with developmental disabilities. She was nominated by Governor Martin Schreiber to serve on the Wisconsin Coalition for Advocacy’s Board of Directors (1977-1982). She was a dedicated lover of the arts, especially opera, ballet and the American Players Theatre in Spring Green. She and Jerry were a colorful pair when bicycling on their custom tandem. They embraced new cultures during short sabbaticals in Singapore and Yogyakarta. Barbara was also able to travel to India, China, Japan, Europe, Russia, and Churchill, Manitoba (to see the Northern Lights).

Nana taught us to love the finer things in life and stood by the motto “scrimp on the necessities to afford the luxuries.” Nana introduced her grandchildren to the delights of the opera. She made Christmas synonymous with lamb and chutney and little red envelopes. Nana loved to sew and knit. She made many leper bandages (with the smallest needles) and children’s sweaters for charity. She had a whole sewing room devoted to her favorite Vogue patterns. Nana loved Mahjong and we would regularly play while we spent time with her during the holidays.

Many thanks to Brighton Hospice and the dedicated and caring staff at Capitol Lakes in the Health Care Center, Assisted Living and Memory Care. They took such good care of her over the last two and a half years, during the most trying times of COVID and dementia.

A memorial service will be held at ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 1833 Regent St., Madison, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew’s, the University of Wisconsin Opera Props, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420