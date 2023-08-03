Barbara L. Gensch

April 28, 1939 - July 31, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Barbara L. Gensch, 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31, 2023 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Barbara Louise was born on April 28, 1939 the daughter of Herbert J. and Annetta L. (Zepp) Bortz in Beaver Dam, WI. She was a 1957 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On March 14, 1959, she was united in marriage with Donald A. Gensch in Beaver Dam.

She had been employed at Bell Telephone in her early years. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife and mother and enjoyed staying home to raise their children.

She had quite a productive egg operation and also helped Don on the family dairy farm for many years. Barbara enjoyed golfing and completing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed going to the Casinos and was often very lucky.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her husband of 64 years, Don; her children: Corinne Falbe of Beaver Dam, Mark (Leanne) Gensch of Reeseville, Lora (Doug) Bahr of Beaver Dam, Robert (Jennifer) Gensch of Watertown and Greg Gensch of Beaver Dam; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Goodrich of Beaver Dam; brothers: Gerald (Betty) Bortz of Beaver Dam and Wayne (Barbara) Bortz of DePere; brother-in-law, Ralph Desjarlais of Horicon; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Bortz of De Forest and Alice Gensch of SD. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Monita Hupf and Jean Desjarlais; her brother, Richard Bortz; sister-in-law, Marlene Schultz; brothers-in-law: Phil McDonald, Arthur "Bill" Schietrumpf, Donald "Bugs" Goodrich, Jerome Hupf, Vernard Schultz, and Richard Gensch; nieces and nephews.

A private family Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held on the family farm. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Prairie Ridge Hospital and Bristol Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Barbara. Your kindness was greatly appreciated and will always be remembered.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.