Barbara K. Jordan

MADISON—Barbara K. Jordan, age 79, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2112 Hollister Ave, Madison, with Fr. Andy McAlpin presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona.

To view and sing this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000

