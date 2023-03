MARSHALL—Barbara Jean Mercer, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. A celebration of life will be held at PITCHER’S PUB, 323 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, from 12 Noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Online condolences and complete obituary may be accessed at www.gundersonfh.com.