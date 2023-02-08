Aug. 20, 1938—Feb. 6, 2023
MIDDLETON/MADISON—Barbara Jean LaMay, age 84, passed away on February 6, 2023.
She was born on August 20, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of the late Delmar C. and Evelyn G. (Ness) Deering. She was united in marriage to Harry LaMay on August 25, 1956. Barb worked for St. Mary’s Hospital for over 25 years. Barb loved shopping, knitting, traveling, music, dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Harry; her children: Jeffrey (Cindy) LaMay, Cynthia (Gerhard) Banfi, Tamara (John) White and William (Maria) LaMay; grandchildren: Brooke Eubanks, Heidi Murphy, Stephanie Blaser and Madison White; great-grandchildren: Olive Eubanks, Johnie Eubanks and GiGi Blaser; and brother, Jack (Rose) Deering.
“Don’t just be good, be good for something.”
“That buttons it up for me.”
