Oct. 10, 1948 – Dec. 15, 2022

OREGON—Barbara Jean Chandler, age 74, of Oregon, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Oct. 10, 1948, in Stoughton, Wis., the daughter of Oscar Swenson and Marie (Offerdahl) Swenson. She graduated from Stoughton High School and married Patrick Chandler on Sept. 2, 1967.

Barb was proud of her Norwegian heritage and had a fondness for lefsa. (UFFda!) She enjoyed spending time at their home on the lake in Tomahawk. Barb loved to visit supper clubs with family and friends. She had a great love for animals and adopted her pets. Her biggest love of all was being a mother and spoiling her grandkids.

Barb is survived by husband, Patrick; son, Jay (Angela) Chandler; daughter, Kim (Dante) De Marco; three grandchildren, Hayleigh and Blake Chandler and Antonio De Marco. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to Meg and all the staff at London Lodge for their love and care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515