Barbara J. Stone

Jan. 2, 1932 – Aug. 29, 2023

BARABOO - Barbara J. Stone, 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

Barbara was born on January 2, 1932 in Baraboo to Harold "Jerry" and Gladys (Hackett) Caflisch. Her childhood was spent in Glenville (just outside of Baraboo). She was blessed to be the oldest Caflisch who had lived the longest, and was mighty happy to tell people that.

Barb was a proud graduate of Baraboo High School Class of 1950, and maintained close friendships with classmates until her passing.

On June 7, 1952 she was united in marriage to Patrick Eugene Stone by Msgr. Francis Gray, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Baraboo. They were married for 50 years before Pat's passing on June 15, 2002. As newlyweds, they farmed together in Reedsburg with Marge and Paul Sussner.

By 1956, they had moved to North Freedom where they owned and operated the Standard Oil Station. In January of 1962, they moved to Baraboo, bought a car, and had a baby all in the same week.

She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and Room Mother for her children's classrooms at St. Joe's. After being a teacher's aide at South School, Barb spent the next 30 years as a Personal Banker for First National Bank & Trust Co. in Baraboo, establishing many close relationships with customers and co-workers.

Barb played many rounds of golf at the old Pine-Aire Golf Course and enjoyed her regular foursome and their extra-fun 7th hole. Her bridge club played together for over 60 years. She still loved running into former bowling team members.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, J. Riley and Vera Stone; her soulmate, Pat; sister, Maureen (Ralph) Lumby; son-in-law, Darrell Klingenmeyer; and numerous other family members and friends.

She is survived by her children: Tim (Kristi) Stone of Fairfield, Mary Klingenmeyer of Baraboo, and Ann Stone of North Freedom; her only grandchild, Hilary (John) Keenan, and their daughter, Vivian; and Darrell's family also survive her. She is further survived by sisters-in-law: Genevieve Stone Schauer of Wauwatosa, WI, and Lois Stone in Grand Rapids, MI; numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece, Susie (Dennis) Melvin and their family.

The Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Luke Powers officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A luncheon will be provided at the Walnut Hill Bible Church immediately following the interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, Mass will be livestreamed at: baraboocatholic.org.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.