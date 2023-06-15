Barbara Greenwood
March 2, 1920 - Feb. 24, 2023
Barbara (Dearborn) Greenwood, 102, of Janesville, Wisc.; Lake Delton, Wisc.; Wisconsin Dells, Wisc.; Portage, Wisc.; Havana, Cuba; Rockford, IL; Lake Forest, IL; and Chicago, IL.
Born to Allen Buchanan Dearborn and Faith Ann Dearborn of Janesville, WI. Married to Daniel Burton Greenwood (d. 2006) December 27, 1941, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wisc.
Siblings: Patricia Westby, Joan Macdonald, and Allen Dearborn. Children: Gary Greenwood d. (Janice), Richard Greenwood (Monica), Jody Dicker, d. (Brett, d.), Shelley Greenwood (John Lincoln). Grandchildren: Peter Greenwood (Rebecca), Jamie Greenwood, Amy Greenwood, Erica McLoughlin (Brian), Amanda Corrigan (Will), Matthew Dicker (Kelsey Hornbach), Katy Dicker, and Samuel Lincoln. Great-grandchildren: Rowan McLoughlin, Jack Corrigan, Elise McLoughlin, Chase Corrigan, Kate Corrigan, Dinnie Greenwood, Hannah Dicker, Thomas Greenwood, and Henry Dicker.
Barbara passed peacefully at her home in Chicago after a fantastically full and rewarding life.