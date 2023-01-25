June 17, 1931 - Jan. 20, 2023

MADISON - Barbara Farley Main passed away, peacefully at All Saints Retirement Home on January 20, 2023.

Barbara Main was born in Manistee, MI, on June 17, 1931, to Alice D. and Donald S. Farley. She grew up in Madison and graduated from Edgewood High School. Barbara attended Maryville College of the Sacred Heart in St. Louis, MO, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin.

Early in her adult life, Barbara moved to Chicago and worked for the American Medical Association. She married David Main and remained in Chicago during her early married life. David Main passed away at an early age. Barbara moved back to Madison, WI, where she took care of her mother at the end of her long life. She worked at and retired from the higher Court of Wisconsin.

Barbara enjoyed a long and happy life. For many years, she was the Madison anchor of her large Farley family. She was loved by her nieces and nephews, several of whom were her godchildren and a namesake. Barbara schooled her nieces and nephews in the particular form of Farley humor.

Barbara volunteered at the Red Cross, and was an active parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish.

She is survived by her sister, Ann F. Schemel; brother, E. Philip Farley; and sister-in-law, Dorothy K. Farley (Chidie); sisters-in-law: Maryann C. Farley and Georgia B. Farley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, David Main; parents, Alice D. Farley and Donald S. Farley; her brothers: James D. Farley (Mary Kay), D. Stephen Farley, Thomas J. Farley; and brother-in-law, Joseph W. Schemel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish.