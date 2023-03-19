Feb. 8, 1945—March 13, 2023

ALLENSPARK, CO—Coles, Barbara (McGuire), 78, of Allenspark, CO, formerly of Berea, OH, and London, OH, passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Stephen of 56 years; preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Jane McGuire of London, OH; and in-laws, Willard and LaVerne Coles of Fairview Park, OH; loving mother to daughters: Caren (Andrew) Gardner of Lexington, KY, Susan Coles of Berea, OH, son Michael (Diane) Coles of Parker, CO; loving grandmother to Ben, Tommy and Danny Gardner; loving sister of Rebecca Mahaffee, and Mary Ann (Douglas) Barnes; niece, cousin, and aunt to many.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio (1 Girl Scout Way Macedonia, OH, 44056), specify donation to travel sponsorship; or The Hilltop Guild Philanthropic Fund (PO Box 23, Allenspark, CO, 80510).

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Please visit www.Allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.