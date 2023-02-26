July 8, 1949 – Feb. 21, 2023

MADISON — Barbara Ann (Kienast) Crawford, age 73, died on February 21, 2023, at Oakwood Village—Prairie Ridge, in Madison, Wis., from complications of Alzheimer’s. She passed peacefully after a day surrounded in love from close friends and family.

Barb was born on July 8, 1949, the 8th of 15 children, to parents Walter and Lucille Kienast. She graduated from Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Wis., in 1967. On November 15, 1969, Barb was united in marriage to the love of her life, James “Jim” Crawford, in Iron Ridge, Wis. In July 1971, they were blessed with one child, Scott James. Barb worked for Ray-O-Vac, UPS and Hardware Hank in Portage. In 1979, she began a career with American Family Insurance at the Corporate Office in Madison and worked there for 29 years in Information Technology. Barb was promoted early in her career and worked in management for 25-plus years.

In 1985, Barb and Jim, along with two other couples, launched Doorstep Video, a Madison-based video store business. For several years, Barb worked at Doorstep Video in her “spare time” to help the business thrive and grow into a chain of six stores in Madison and Milwaukee. Barb and Jim sold their share of the business in the 1990s.

Barb enjoyed traveling, theater, bowling, golfing, shopping outings, and playing cards. She loved spending time with her many friends and family and was very grateful for their love and companionship. In 2019, Jim and Barb celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by hosting friends to the Rat Pack Tribute Show at the Dells Palace. Though Alzheimer’s cut short her life, she laughed and loved enough for two lifetimes. She will be remembered by friends and family for the joy she brought to our lives.

Barb is survived by her husband, Jim; their son, Scott (Stacy); and grandchildren: Miles, Audrey and Laurel, of Cincinnati, OH. She is further survived by sisters and brothers: Juanita (Robert), Diane (Daryl), Harvey, Ronald (Kathleen), William, Bruce (Monica), Anthony; and many beloved sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers and sisters: Walter “Chuck,” Marjory, Richard, Thomas, Cynthia, Gregory, and Delbert.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, DeForest. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m.; service will begin at 11 a.m.; lunch will follow. Pastor Sue Beadle will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support Alzheimer’s research.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250