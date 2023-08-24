Barbara Ann (Clark) Giese

Dec. 16, 1940 - Aug. 21, 2023

WAUPUN - Barbara Ann (Clark) Giese, 82, of Waupun, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at the Waupun Christian Home.

Barbara was born December 16, 1940, to the late Wilfred and Angie (Marshall) Clark. She graduated in 1959 from St. Mary's Springs High School in Fond du Lac.

On August 27, 1966 Barbara married George Giese in Waupun. George preceded her in death in 2002.

Barb was a floral designer by trade, and enjoyed painting, sewing and quilting. She was an amazing cook and baker and was known to have multiple craft projects going on at the same time. Barb was highly creative and loved sharing her talents with family and friends.

Barbara is survived by two sons: James (Leanne) Giese of Cedarburg, WI and Timothy (Kelly) Giese of Massillon, OH; seven grandchildren: Alexandra, Jack, Kasey, Lauren, Molly, Ryan and Tyler; as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, George and four brothers: James Clark, Ken Clark, Charles Clark and Robert Clark.

Funeral services for Barbara Giese will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home, Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Waupun Christian Home or Waupun Hockey Association.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.