Barbara Allard

May 14, 1944 - June 26, 2023

Barbara Allard, 79, passed away peacefully June 26, 2023 at Harbor Haven in Fond du Lac.

Barbara was born May 14, 1944, the daughter of Andrew and Jessie Hess Martin.

Barbara married Roland Allard and they enjoyed their lives together until he passed away in 2013. She loved the Wisconsin Dells area and sharing the excitement of racing with her husband and her family. Barbara had a heart for caring for others. She worked 10+ years in home healthcare. She also loved hearing news about her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her sons: Todd (Ann) Allard, Randall Allard, and Kevin Allard; daughter-in-law, Chris; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roland; son, Mark; brothers; special sister, Dorothy Litscher; and other relatives.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

