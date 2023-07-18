Barbara A. Kornely

Sept. 30, 1945 - July 11, 2023

FOX LAKE - Barbara A. Kornely, age 77, of Fox Lake, died on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

We would like to thank the staff at the Columbus ER, and special thanks to Saint Mary's doctors, nurses and hospice staff for making Barb's journey into heaven a peaceful one. She had battled cancer since 1996, and finally succumbed to treatment complications.

The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Friday at 12:00 noon with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating.

Barbara Ann was born on September 30, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Alfred and Martha (Schwake) Schellin. While growing up on her parent's farm in Mayville, she was very active in 4H and probably won many Blue Ribbons for her clothing entries at the Dodge County fair.

Barb helped her dad on the farm with various farm chores, earning the name "Bobby" from her Dad. Barb was the Valedictorian of her class at Mayville High School in 1963, and she furthered her education with a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Stout State University in 1967. She was recognized for Who's Who in America's Colleges and Universities for her participation in the Student Education Association, as a Copy Editor of the Stoutonian college newspaper, the Secretary of the Home Economics Club, an Editor-Reporter of Phi Epsilon Omicron, and Publicity Chairperson of Women's Recreation Association. Barb also participated in 4H Club and Lutheran Association.

Barb was united in marriage with Lee Kornely on January 21, 1967 in Mayville, WI. Together, they Owned and Operated Kornely's Craft and Hobby Center in Beaver Dam for 49 years.

Barb taught cooking and sewing classes at Moraine Park Technical College for several years, and taught at the Junior High school in Baron, WI for a year. She loved to read, craft, cook, paint and spending time in the garden. Barb had a unique ability to learn new crafts, so she could pass this knowledge to others. She shared her love of crafting with countless people over the years.

Barb was active in the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce and was President of the Woman's Affiliate in 1985, and was a board member for ACCI (Associated Creative Craft Industries).

Barb is survived by her husband, Lee of Fox Lake; children: Sara (Ken) Firari of Lowell, Mark Kornely of Beaver Dam, and Todd (Samantha) Kornely of Little Torch Key, FL; grandchildren: Blaiz Firari, Connor Kornely, and Andrew Kornely; siblings: Diane (Ken) Kanzenbach, Melvin (Brenda) Schellin, and Jean (Dennis) Buss; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carolyn Dehler; and brother, Donald Schellin.