Bancroft, Genevieve "Gen"

POYNETTE - Genevieve "Gen" Bancroft, age 89, passed away peacefully at home June 2, 2020.

Gen was born Jan. 20, 1931, to Frank and Sophia Richwalski in East Chicago, Ind. She married William J. Bancroft Feb. 9, 1954. Together they raised two daughters, Ann Bancroft and Sara Bancroft, on their farm in Dekorra.

Bill and Gen met at UW-Madison. Their first date was an early morning flight in Bill's Stinson plane. This was the beginning of a journey filled with wanderlust. Gen was passionate about rocks, guns and her grandkids, Dawson Bancroft Short and William Bancroft Short. She graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in geology. She was a member of the Hoofers and climbed at Devil's Lake. Her favorite memory was climbing the Grand Teton in the early 1950's.

Gen is survived by her daughters, Ann Bancroft-Bohling (Dan) and Sara Bancroft-Short (Paul); grandchildren, Dawson Bancroft-Short (Lily) and William Bancroft-Short; as well as many special nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bancroft; her brothers, Ed Richwalski and Frank Richwalski; and her sister, Adele Richwalski.

Her family will return her to the Mountain Top, in lieu of a funeral. A celebration of life will be held for family at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Columbia County Alzheimer Alliance Group. The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their guidance and support the last two weeks. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.

