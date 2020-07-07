Ballweg, Sylvester J. "Syl"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS — Sylvester J. “Syl” Ballweg, age 91, passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer on Friday, July 3, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

Survivors include his wife, Lydia (nee Miller) of Columbus; four children, Dennis (Cathy) of Columbus, Mary (Gerry) Schuster of Columbus, Suzanne (Gary) Neuman of Beaver Dam and Tony (Jodie) of Columbus; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four sisters; AFS sons; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald; three infant great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry and Leonard; and two brothers-in-law.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Parish, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or American Cancer Society. A special thank you to Dr. Sam Poser, Dr. Rolf Poser and Agrace Hospice for their care and concern. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation Columbus (920) 623-5850

