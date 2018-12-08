ROXBURY / SAUK CITY - Melvin J. Ballweg, age 79, of Roxbury and Sauk City passed away on Dec. 4, 2018, surrounded by his family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 115 Madison St., Sauk City, with Father Miguel Galvez officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., today, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, and again, the morning of the Mass from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home. A private interment will be held at a later date in St. Aloysius Cemetery.
A complete obituary was published on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, Wisconsin State Journal. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.