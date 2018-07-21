SAUK CITY—Lloyd M. Ballweg, age 82, of Sauk City passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home after a courageous battle with myasthenia gravis. He was born in Roxbury on Jan. 25, 1936, at the family farm to the late Gerhard and Josephine (nee Benzmiller) Ballweg. Lloyd served in the United States Army Reserve 322nd Chemical Company at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marion Kastel, on Sept. 16, 1958. Lloyd drove Cenex Fuel truck in the Sauk Prairie Area for 52 years. He played softball until the young age of 72, enjoyed cards, puzzles, and rides through the country with Marion. Lloyd was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and member of the Knights of Columbus for 51 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marion; children, T.J. (SueAnn Schwanke) Ballweg, Tammy (Randy) Smith and Teresa (Scott) Kestin; grandchildren, Ali (Sky) Ogren, Abby (fiancé Brian) Smith, Amber Smith and MaKenzie Kestin; and great-grandchild, Ansel Ogren. He is further survived by siblings, George (Illa Rae) Ballweg, Louise (Eugene) Theis, Eugene (Winnie) Ballweg, Elaine (Larry) Adler, Jerry Ballweg and Jo (Bill) Hart; sister-in-law, Laura Kastel; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Ballweg; sister and brother-in-law, Florence (Bob) Rau; an infant brother, Clarence, and infant twin great-grandsons.
Lloyd’s family would like to express their gratitude for the continuous support from Dr. Barclay Shultz throughout the years, and to Lloyd’s siblings, who went the extra mile filling his last days with love and compassion. All of the support, cards and prayers were appreciated.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 115 Madison St., Sauk City, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. As per Lloyd’s request a casual dress visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., where a Rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m., on Monday, July 23, 2018. Visitation will continue the morning of the Mass at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment with Military Honors accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 will follow in the St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Roxbury.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.