Ballweg, Joseph W.

SAUK CITY — Joseph W. Ballweg, age 97, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born to Joseph and Mary (Ganser) Ballweg in Roxbury on July 3, 1923. He married Marian Maly on July 8, 1948, and had 14 children.

As a couple, they enjoyed traveling to destinations in Europe, as well as to extended family in Canada. Joe was a lifelong farmer in Sauk City. He spent many years working for Icke Construction in Madison and was a member of Construction and General Laborer's Union Local 464 for 54 years. He enjoyed reading the daily paper to keep abreast of current events, watching football, playing euchre and taking an occasional trip to Ho Chunk casino.