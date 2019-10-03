MADISON—Donald H. Ballweg, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Mary’s Care Center. He was born on April 20, 1949, in Columbus, Wis., the son of Henry and Cecilia (Bausch) Ballweg.
Donald attended Holy Name Seminary High School. He was employed at the UW Hospital as a mail room clerk for over 25 years, and worked part-time for many years at local grocery stores. Donald was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and a former member of the Elks Club and Knights of Columbus.
Donald loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed hunting with his father, fishing, bowling in tournaments with his sons, taking trips to the casino, hanging out with his lifelong friends from the seminary, and watching his children and grandchildren’s school activities.
Donald is survived by his sons, Chris (Lisa) Ballweg and Matthew (Jennifer) Ballweg; three grandsons, Hayden Ballweg, Colton Ballweg and Anthony Ballweg; two granddaughters, Hailey Ballweg and Abigail Ballweg; sisters, Karen Larsen and Margaret Peterson; brother, Robert (Margie Reible) Ballweg; former wife, Jackie Ballweg-McDonald; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Ballweg; and niece, Laura Peterson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. Private interment will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery, Columbus, Wis., at a later date.
Don’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Care Center for all their kind and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
