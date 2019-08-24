MADISON—Troy J. Balistreri, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, and is now at peace. He was born on September 14, 1971, in Madison, the son of Ted and Mary (Renk) Balistreri. Troy graduated from James Madison Memorial High School.
Troy will be remembered for his loving and generous spirit. He had a heart of gold and a laugh that enveloped the room with joy. Many benefited from Troy’s care giving nature, especially his grandparents, Sam and Mary Balistreri in their final years. His last act of generosity was donating tissue, helping many in great need. Troy loved dogs, tennis, cars, watches and motorcycles, but more than anything spending time with his family.
He is survived by his parents, Ted and Mary; his brother, Tony (Kristin) Balistreri; sister, Lauren Balistreri; nieces, Sylvie and Mia Balistreri; aunts and uncles, Frank (Mary) Balistreri, Robert (Leonida) Balistreri, Joseph (Judy) Balistreri, Susan (Terry) Willkom, Jeff (Mikki Hargrave) Renk, Anita Renk; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Mary Balistreri and Vic and Ruth Renk; and uncles, John Renk and John Balistreri.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Journey Mental Health Center, Madison.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5701 Odana Road
608-274-1000