Baldwin, Janice Murphy

MIDDLETON — Janice Murphy Baldwin, nee Marjorie Janice Murphy, born in Bridgeport, Conn., on July 16, 1926, died in Middleton, Wis., on Feb. 2, 2020. She was an attorney for the Wisconsin State Legislative Council, a nonpartisan legal office providing legal guidance to legislators and assistance in developing laws. She was particularly proud of having helped draft Wisconsin’s 1984 marital property law that treats all income and possessions acquired by a couple after their marriage as marital property belonging equally to each spouse. Janice also worked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D.C. in 1974-75 and 1978-79.

She graduated from the University of Connecticut (1948) in economics and was also a talented mathematician who used these skills to earn money for college by working as a mathematician with physicists in the Air Reduction Company (N.Y.). Being a great athlete, she earned UConn varsity letters in basketball, field hockey and archery.

She then went on to earn a master’s degree from Mount Holyoke College in Mass. (1950) where she worked in the statistics lab to pay for her studies. Janice also worked as a mathematician for Harvard professor and Nobel prize winner, Wassily Leontief. This is where she met her lifelong soul mate, Robert “Bob” Edward Baldwin (1924-2011), who was working as an assistant professor in the Harvard economics department in the same building. Soon after meeting, however, she won a Fulbright Scholarship to study for a year (1950-51) at the University of Manchester (U.K.). The Fulbright experience transformed her life. She experienced post-war Britain, living with a family in Manchester with whom she traded her sugar rations for their bacon rations. She spent all her long holidays hitchhiking or biking around Europe with three dear friends she met on the boat she took from New York to Manchester.