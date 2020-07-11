Baldwin, Donna M. (Thibodeau)

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for their compassionate attention to our mother. We would further like to thank her church and book club members. We remember all those who faithfully wrote to my Mom including her best friend, Gloria, her friends Kathy and Carol, and her brother's wife and children. You all meant so much to her and brightened her days. In addition, Molly was faithful with her phone calls and her neighbors, Wendell and Mert, helped out so much after Dad died. We apologize to anyone we failed to recognize.