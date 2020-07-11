Baldwin, Donna M. (Thibodeau)

WAUNAKEE — Donna M. (Thibodeau) Baldwin, age 91, whose parts finally wore out, died peacefully at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. Donna was born on Jan. 14, 1929 in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Upon graduation from high school, Donna married Richard Baldwin on June 22, 1946.
As Richard was in the USAF for 24 years, Donna lived in many places along with their five children. She made friends everywhere they were stationed and enjoyed their travels throughout the States and Japan.
After Rich retired and they settled in Waunakee, a new chapter began in her life. She held various jobs working the longest for Wisconsin Bell in Madison. However, her greatest pleasures in life were derived from feeding her beloved birds, her passion for sports, and reading. She also continued corresponding with life-long friends and relatives. She loved her grandchildren and had a special relationship with Jenny. She was proud of serving as a longtime volunteer at Waunakee Manor. Faith was also important to her and she found her spiritual home at Peace Lutheran in Waunakee.
Donna is survived by her children, Dave (Judy) Baldwin, Kitti (Peter Peters) Baldwin, Pat (Sue) Baldwin, and Jim Baldwin. She is further survived by seven grandchildren, Kim, Michael, Andy, Curt, Jenny, Steven, and Caitlyn and blessed with eight great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her oldest son, Michael, and her siblings, Dave and Avis.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for their compassionate attention to our mother. We would further like to thank her church and book club members. We remember all those who faithfully wrote to my Mom including her best friend, Gloria, her friends Kathy and Carol, and her brother's wife and children. You all meant so much to her and brightened her days. In addition, Molly was faithful with her phone calls and her neighbors, Wendell and Mert, helped out so much after Dad died. We apologize to anyone we failed to recognize.
A small family gathering will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711, or Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S Century Ave, Waunakee, WI 53597.
