MADISON—Andrew “Andy” Balch, age 55, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on April 5, 1963, in Madison, the son of James and Arlene (Carstens) Balch. Andy attended Edgewood High School. He married Robin Vogt on May 2, 1992.
Andy was a great friend to so many and was very dedicated to his work with Wingra Redimix. He was an Eagle Scout with Troop 102 in Madison. Andy enjoyed coin collecting and golf. He loved gardening and working on his home. Andy was “pretty handy.” He built a house for the flying squirrels in the front yard and fed them sunflower seeds and watched them come out in the evening. He was a caring, loving husband having faithfully nursed Robin through her successful struggle with lung cancer.
Andy is survived by his wife, Robin; three sisters and two brothers, and their families; and Robin’s sister and brothers, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Robin wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care they gave to Andy. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
