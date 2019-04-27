CAMBRIDGE—Neal Edward Bakken, age 86, of Cambridge, died at home with HospiceCare on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Neal was born to Torleif and Ferolyne (Wobschall) Bakken on Oct. 17, 1932, in Red Wing, Minn. Neal graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1950. He attended the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks for a short time where he was able to play a season of football. He then joined the National Guard and was stationed in Alabama for a year until an injury cut his service short. He married Marjorie (Sue) Olson on May 2, 1954, in Zumbrota.
Neal was in the masonry business for almost 50 years, was considered a true master craftsman and was often in demand for his brick and stonework. He initially worked with his father at, T. Bakken & Son, but also worked for several other large masonry contractors both as a mason and a project estimator. He truly loved his craft and the art of construction.
Neal enjoyed morning coffee with friends, woodworking where he specialized in making dulcimers, driving his sports cars, and made several trips to Florida, Arizona, the Ozarks and a trip later in life to Norway where his father was born. He also made annual trips with family to Lanesboro, Minn., and family reunions at Sugar Creek Bible Camp.
Neal is survived by his wife, Sue, of Cambridge; children, Becky (Bob) Fredrickson of Burnsville, Minn., Rachael Bakken of Lake Mills, Eric (Ramie) Bakken of Black River Falls, Jon Bakken of Cambridge, Jennie Nelson of Cambridge, Heidi (Dan) Jenness of Edgerton and Peter (Lisa) Bakken of Black River Falls; grandchildren, Nels (Alanna) Fredrickson, Betsy (Steph) , Fredrickson, Hans Fredrickson, Jessica Bakken, Nisa (Steve) Knodt, Marit (Nick) Bakken, Rikka and Kjell Bakken, Tucy (Colby) Lipecki, Ben Kussman, Jacob, Eli, Zach, and Sam Nelson, Daniel and Amy Jenness, Molly (Robert) Klatt, Maren and Greta Bakken; great-grandchildren, Espen, Amanda, Riley, Oliver, Jaxson, Silas, Reagan, Lili, Lotus, Mila, Elodie and Ruby; sisters, Loretta (Lyle) Lexvold of Goodhue, Minn. and Anita Bakken of Fort Atkinson. Neal is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews; his dear Norwegian cousin, Stein; and his beloved cat, Ole. Neal was preceded in death by his brother, Willis; and sister, Cynthia Bakken.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 501 Skogen Road, Cambridge, with lunch following the service. Interment will follow at a later date. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Sugar Creek Bible Camp which many of his children and grandchildren have attended over the years, or Grace Lutheran Church where he has been a member for over 60 years.
The family wants to thank the excellent care that Neal received from Agrace HospiceCare and particularly from nurses Tamika and Kara. Nitardy Funeral Home is serving the family.