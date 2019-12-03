MADISON/WINDSOR - Delores E. Bakken, age 91, of Windsor, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Parkside Assisted Living. She was born on Jan. 20, 1928, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Ernest and Olivia (Schultis) White.
Delores married Wilber Bakken on September 1962 in Iowa. She was an avid seamstress and loved to quilt. She also enjoyed bowling and travelling extensively.
Delores is survived by six daughters, Sharon Hankins, Judy (Ron) Fredrick, Elise Underhill, Theresa (Tony) Aranda, Tammy Beltran and Michelle Bakken; two sons, Jeff (Cindy) Bakken and James (Anna) Bakken; sister, Idana Noel; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilber Bakken; parents; granddaughter, Caley Nelson; great-granddaughter, Aviana Johnson; and seven siblings.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Entombment will be private at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.