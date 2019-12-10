Bakke, Alice V.

Alice thrived on her ability to help others. Her volunteering was her proudest aspect of her life. She helped start our local Sun Prairie Food Pantry and received honors for her 13 years of service. She taught her children and grandchildren the rewards of ensuring our neighbors that no one goes hungry. Many family members are still active in the Sun Prairie Food Pantry and the Sunshine Suppers. Her faith strengthened her children and grandchildren by being part of our family, Bristol Lutheran Church. She was faithful in the women’s ministry at Bristol Lutheran Church, serving on many committees and serving funeral luncheons and making quilts for our missions overseas. At present she has made and donated over 300 baby quilts for the babies in Tanzania, for our local charity bringing hope to others. She cherished her family and all of her 23 grandchildren. She taught them to make Norwegian lefsa and have fun. There were many gatherings at the Bakke farm with memories never forgotten.