Bakke, Alice V.

SUN PRAIRIE - Alice V. Bakke, age 90, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, with her family by her side on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was the last daughter of Carl and Nellie (Mueller) Reinen, born on Jan. 3, 1929, in the township of Sun Prairie. She married Leo Bakke on July 30, 1948.
Alice thrived on her ability to help others. Her volunteering was her proudest aspect of her life. She helped start our local Sun Prairie Food Pantry and received honors for her 13 years of service. She taught her children and grandchildren the rewards of ensuring our neighbors that no one goes hungry. Many family members are still active in the Sun Prairie Food Pantry and the Sunshine Suppers. Her faith strengthened her children and grandchildren by being part of our family, Bristol Lutheran Church. She was faithful in the women’s ministry at Bristol Lutheran Church, serving on many committees and serving funeral luncheons and making quilts for our missions overseas. At present she has made and donated over 300 baby quilts for the babies in Tanzania, for our local charity bringing hope to others. She cherished her family and all of her 23 grandchildren. She taught them to make Norwegian lefsa and have fun. There were many gatherings at the Bakke farm with memories never forgotten.
Alice is survived by her children, Candy (James) Skibba, Denise (Michael) Hoffman, Daniel (Ann) Bakke, Allison Peterson and Joseph (Julie) Bakke; grandchildren, Michelle (Bob) Keel, Todd Skibba, Charles Hoffman, Andrew (Sara) Hoffman, Elisabeth (Josh) Loeser, Matt (Samantha) Bakke, Eric Bakke, Brittany (Travis) Rowe, Kimberly (Josh) Rechek, Carl (Koua) Peterson, Ashley Bakke and Austin (Angela) Bakke; great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Mitchel Keel, Lauren Skibba, Noah and Caden Hoffman, Beckham Loeser, Henry Bakke, Lana Meyer, Trace Rowe, Caleb Bakke and Athena Bakke; and a sister, Margaret Schey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; brothers, Alfred, Charles, Arnold and Paul; and sisters, Anna, Ann, Ella and Clara.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 County Hwy. N in Sun Prairie with Pastor Tim Knipfer presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, lunch following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sun Prairie Food Pantry or Bristol Lutheran Church. Thank you mom for teaching us the importance of sharing, giving, and loving all of God’s goodness, Amen.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-540