STOUGHTON - Phoebe Baker, age 87, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Sun Prairie on August 23, 1931, the daughter of Roy and Sadie Beaver. Phoebe graduated from Columbus High School. She worked as a waitress for many years at the Casino Supper Club in Fall River. Phoebe owned Club 60 in Columbus for three years. After moving to Stoughton, she worked at Nazareth for over 30 years. During her retirement, Phoebe enjoyed helping people in home health care. She was an avid UW Badger, Packer, and Viking fan. Phoebe enjoyed attending craft shows, going to the casino, cooking and baking for family and friends, and entertaining for the holidays. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Phoebe is survived by four children, Ronnie (Linda) Huebner, Dennis Huebner, Diane (Brian) Gjermo and JoAnn Gallagher; six grandchildren, Tabitha, Travis, Ryan (Courtney), Ronda, Jon and Matt; great-grandson, Adalius; two brothers, Donald (Barb) and Earl (Zoe); special niece, Dixie (Ken) Borzick and their daughters, Carrie and Jodi; relatives; and many friends, including special friends, Terry Fountain and Mary Spies. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Ervin Huebner and Keith Baker; two daughters, Janis and Sandra; son-in-law, Steve Gallagher; sister, Gerry Ackerman; and two brothers, Vernon and Jim. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Cress, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at Cress. Memorials may be made to the Stoughton VFW Post 328 or to the Diabetes Foundation.
When Tomorrow Starts Without Me
When tomorrow starts without me and I’m not here to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn’t cry the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we didn’t get to say.
I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time you think of me I know you’ll miss me too. But when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand.
Love, Mom
